The pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park is getting stocked.
On Jan. 26, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will stock rainbow trout at the City of Walker park, one of 17 sites the state agency will fill with the adult-sized fish that ranges from 1 to 2 pounds.
“Now is the only time of year our Get Out & Fish! sites will be stocked with Rainbow Trout, so do not miss this unique opportunity to land one at a community fishing pond near you,” officials said.
Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America, according to LDWF officials. But due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the U.S. through stocking efforts.
“LDWF stocks this cold-water species when water temperatures cool off during winter months,” the agency said in a statement. “Anglers are encouraged to keep their catch, so the Rainbow Trout are harvested before temperatures rise.”
The stocking is part of the “Get Out and Fish” program, which seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
The program is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to allow people to join the LDWF and the LDWF Commission in conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
“Get Out and Fish” pond stockings are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.
Anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.