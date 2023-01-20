Rainbow trout

This week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stocked rainbow trout inside the pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker, one of 16 sites the state agency filled with the adult-size rainbow fish that ranges from 1 to 2 pounds.

 Submitted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park is getting stocked.

On Jan. 26, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will stock rainbow trout at the City of Walker park, one of 17 sites the state agency will fill with the adult-sized fish that ranges from 1 to 2 pounds.

