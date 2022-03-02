Raising Cane’s donates $4,700 to Denham Springs Animal Shelter

“One love” recently showed its love for those who love animals.
Representatives from Raising Cane’s recently made their annual donation to the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, giving the organization more than $4,700.
Patrick Mitchell, managing partner of the Raising Cane’s on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs, told the Denham Springs City Council in a recent meeting that money for the donation came from the restaurant’s plush puppy sales at its Denham Springs, Watson, and Walker locations.
Mitchell said the restaurant made the donation to the animal shelter in early February.
“We just wanted to get them the funds and let them start using it,” Mitchell said.
Raising Cane’s started the company-wide Plush Puppy program in 2004, according to the restaurant’s website. Since 2009, Raising Cane’s has donated more than $850,000 to local no-kill pet welfare organizations and other pet welfare organizations.
Locally, Mitchell said the donations have risen much over the years, starting with around $1,000 to approximately $4,752 this year. Mitchell said he expects that upward trajectory to continue next year.
“Next year we’ll easily break $5,000, and we’re aiming for $6,000,” he said.
Mitchell also discussed another initiative that began this year for Raising Cane’s — the selling of limited edition doubloons in celebration of Mardi Gras.
Proceeds from the $1 doubloons — which could be used for free Raising Cane’s Sauce through Mardi Gras day — were to be donated to Karnival Krewe de Louisiane, which benefits Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Mitchel said his goal next year is to “find a local organization in Livingston Parish” to benefit to bring even more money to the community.
“Next year when we do this, we want to get money into our community and organizations,” Mitchell said.
