At first, it was free coleslaw.
Now, it’s the entire meal.
In celebration of LSU’s thrilling national championship win, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will be giving away meal vouchers to dine-in customers at all of its restaurants across Louisiana on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The first 100 dine-in customers who purchase a combo at any of the 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana during regular business hours on Thursday will receive a voucher for a free box combo that can be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
There are three Raising Cane’s restaurants in Livingston Parish, with two in Denham Springs and one in Walker.
In a press release, Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves said the company is excited to celebrate LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, which capped off a perfect 15-0 season.
It was the Tigers’ first championship since 2007 and fourth since 1958.
“This perfect football season is cause for celebration,” Graves said. “The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible, and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state.”
Orgeron has served as spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant company for the past three football seasons. The partnership, which began in 2017, features Orgeron in Raising Cane’s commercials, billboards, social media, and more.
This season featured “Coach O’s Tailgate Tips,” which included him enjoying his favorite Cane’s side item, coleslaw, in “slaw motion.”
Prior to the championship game, Raising Cane’s gave away free coleslaw to customers statewide.
