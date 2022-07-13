Ralyn Johnson’s dream of being “America’s favorite dancer” is still alive.
The 18-year-old dancing phenom from Walker advanced past the Top 8 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” narrowly reaching the next round of the nationally-televised dancing competition.
For the first time, Johnson found herself among the “four dancers in danger,” meaning her fate was left to judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss, JoJo Siwa, and Leah Remini.
But the judges decided to give Johnson — who has become a fan favorite through the first month of the show — another chance, using one of their two saves to push her to the Top 6.
Johnson’s latest performance came during the show’s “Turn Back Time” episode, which featured dances from previous decades. Each contestant had two performances, one duet and one solo routine.
For her duet, Johnson teamed with Beau Harmon, of Georgia, for a 1950s performance to the jazzy Georgia Gibbs hit “I Want You To Be My Baby.” In their routine, Johnson and Harmon were portraying a soldier returning to his love after a war – a tricky relationship to portray for the two friends.
“Beau’s like my big brother, so it’s weird trying to fall in love with him,” Johnson said with a laugh.
Wearing an orange dress with a black trench coat that she later threw off, Johnson brought her usual flair and power to the stage, delighting the audience with a series of tricks and spins to the up-tempo song. At one point, she jumped over Harmon’s head.
But despite a positive reaction from the crowd, the judges had more restrained reactions, with each expressing a desire for the dancers to show more emotion. Boss said there was a “disconnect” between the two dancers at times, and Siwa said the performance “lost stamina” as it went on, pointing out “a fumble” at the end.
“But you got up and you got on your feet and hit your ending pose, and that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Siwa said.
Johnson hit the stage in the second half of the show to perform a contemporary solo.
Following all of the performances, Johnson and Harmon were revealed to be among the four dancers in danger, along with fellow contestants Waverly Fredericks and Anna Miller.
Boss said the judges “were not unanimous” in their decision, but it didn’t matter – Johnson will perform next week as part of the Top 6.
Fredericks and Miller were ultimately eliminated.
Johnson will return to the stage on Wednesday, June 20, for a chance at the Top 4. “So You Think You Can Dance” airs at 8 p.m. locally on Fox.
