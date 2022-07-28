On May 21, Ralyn Johnson was graduating from high school.
Two days later, she was in Los Angeles, getting ready to introduce herself to the world on “So You Think You Can Dance.”
On Wednesday, she was saying goodbye.
Johnson, the 18 year-old Walker native who became a hit with SYTYCD judges and fans, was eliminated during Wednesday’s Top Six episode, ending her run on the popular nationally-televised dancing competition.
Johnson was cut along with dancers Beau Harmon and Carter Williams.
Each contestant performed three times during the “Head 2 Head” episode, twice as a trio and once individually. For the solo round, the six dancers were randomly paired up, and fans in the studio audience had to decide which to save.
Wednesday’s episode marked the end of the road for Johnson, who went from being one of the only dancers to avoid being “in danger” for much of the competition to needing the judges’ save in the last two weeks.
But Johnson showed no outward signs of disappointment at the end of Wednesday’s episode. When host Cat Deeley asked how being on the show has changed her, Johnson expressed that she was proud to make it as far as she did.
Johnson was the youngest remaining contestant on the show.
“I’m just glad that since I’m 18 and I just graduated and that I’m standing here in the Top Six with these amazing people, I’m just really proud of myself,” Johnson said before she, Harmon, and Williams took one final bow together.
For her first group performance, Johnson teamed with Alexis Warr Burton and Essence Wilmington for an all-girl hip hop number set in a beauty salon.
Judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss, JoJo Siwa, and Leah Remini all gave positive reviews, though Remini singled out Johnson.
“Ralyn, you were so great. You had it,” Remini said.
For her second group performance, Johnson partnered with Williams and Beau, and the three performed a contemporary number depicting a love triangle — a situation Johnson jokingly said she would not find herself in.
“I am an independent woman,” Johnson said with a smile.
The performance featured many leaps, spins, and lifts, including some stunts that had never been done on the SYTYCD stage.
Once again, the judges gushed over the performance, with Remini again singling out Johnson. Siwa was especially impressed with the number, saying each dancer “had a job to do” and each “did it beautifully.”
“Some dances are dance and others are works of art,” Siwa said. “This was a work of art.”
In the solo round, Johnson went head-to-head with Wilmington, a hip hop dancer from Florida. The two expressed a kinship backstage, with Wilmington telling Johnson to “go out there and kill it.”
That’s exactly what Johnson planned to do.
“I’m trying to make my contemporary style stand out,” she said. “I want it to feel real.”
Following her performance, Boss commented on Johnson’s run on the show, recalling her audition that was “one of the most powerful” this season and saying that she has a “smile that lights up a room.”
“Both of y’all are stars,” Boss said.
Unfortunately for Johnson, the studio audience went with Wilmington, who will head to the finals with Burton and Keaton Kermode.
Once the results were revealed, a montage played covering Johnson, Harmon, and Carter’s time on the show. Johnson expressed pride in her journey and said that her time on “So You Think You Can Dance” is just the beginning.
“This show has really brought out my confidence,” Johnson said. “It makes me really happy because I never thought I was gonna be here.”
“I’ve learned about myself that I am capable of way more.”
