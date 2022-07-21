They call her Ray, and she did not come here to play. She came here to slay.
And thanks to another save, she is here to stay.
Walker native Ralyn Johnson survived another cut on the nationally-televised dancing competition “So You Think You Can Dance,” escaping the “dancers in danger” group for the second straight week.
Johnson’s latest performance came during the show’s “Starry Starry Night” episode, which paired Season 17 contestants with “all-stars” from previous seasons. Johnson teamed with hip-hop dancer Comfort Fedoke, a Season 4 contestant.
Despite drawing rave reviews from two of the three judges for her performance, Johnson once again found herself in danger of being sent home, along with fellow contestants Beau Harmon and Alexis Burton.
But because they couldn’t come to a decision on which dancer to send home, judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss, JoJo Siwa, and Leah Remini decided to keep everyone around for another week.
“We could not make a decision, so nobody’s going home tonight,” Boss said, leading to an emotional moment on stage for the Top 6 contestants.
The “Starry Starry Night” episode lived up to its billing from the start, with performers dancing together in a sultry piece to “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.
The theatrics only grew from there: The first number featured a dance in a graveyard to a hip hop song; the second dance took viewers to space; another was set in a 1950s diner; and another depicted one's battle with addiction.
Johnson was the last contestant to dance with an all-star, teaming with Fedoke for a hip hop number. For Johnson, it was a chance to bounce back from a shaky performance in the previous week’s episode, when judges urged her to better connect to her character when on stage.
“I’m totally gonna prove to the judges that it was right to save me,” she said. “I haven’t made my mark yet. I’m going to connect more to my character.”
She showed plenty of character Wednesday, replacing her “gentle and soft” personality with mean mugs and eye rolls, turning the stage into the set of “Petty Housewives of So You Think You Can Dance.”
“I feel like I’ll be a good petty housewife,” Johnson joked.
Wearing a red latex jumpsuit and a bright blue wig, Johnson showed more attitude than ever during a sassy dance to “Blick Blick” by Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj. Once she finished, Remini could hardly contain her enthusiasm.
“I just loved that all the way through,” she said. “Ralyn I love that you take the note and you just fight for this. You just want to be here and you just do it. I just love everything that you did, the face, the character. I just smiled the whole time.”
Siwa, however, wasn’t as enthused about the performance, saying it “didn’t have multiple flavors.”
“However I liked the flavor that it did have,” she said.
Boss pushed back against Siwa’s comments.
“Don’t be fooled. That was not one level. Hip hop is not just one umbrella of things. It’s a bunch of different things and that was a different attack, a different approach, and I liked it,” he said.
Despite earning positive reviews from most of the judges, Johnson found herself “in danger” at the episode’s end, making the tough walk to centerstage with Harmon and Burton. But all three were ultimately spared a return home thanks to a surprising save from the judges, which led to all six contestants running on stage and embracing one another.
Johnson will return to the stage on Wednesday, July 27, still as part of the Top 6. “So You Think You Can Dance” airs at 8 p.m. locally on Fox.
