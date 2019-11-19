WALKER -- Whether it’s changing a flat tire, fixing a car horn, or rewiring lights, Mike Deville wants his students to know a vehicle inside and out.
The best way to do that? Hands-on learning.
Students in Deville’s automotive service course spend half their time learning in a classroom, pouring over the details from a textbook or listening as he lectures at the front. The other half of the class is spent inside the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center’s mechanic shop, where students practice what they just learned.
“We want them to be ready to get a job as soon as they leave here,” Deville said.
Thanks to a new partnership with a major car manufacturer, that shouldn’t be a problem.
Officials from the Ford Motor Company recently recognized the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center as among the nation’s top five schools that utilize its Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program.
ACE is a partnership program between Ford Motor Company, Ford and Lincoln dealerships, and secondary and post-secondary educational institutions, according to its website. It raises awareness and increases interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, specifically as a service technician.
Students attending a Ford ACE partnership school obtain knowledge of Ford/Lincoln vehicle systems by completing web-based training via a learning management system (LMS). With Ford coming on board, LPLTC students now have the opportunity to gain entry-level Ford certifications.
Douglass Johnson, regional technical talent placement specialist for Ford Motor Company, and Paul Evans, field service engineer, presented the honor to LPLTC students and faculty inside the center’s automotive shop on Monday, Nov. 18.
Johnson and Evans said LPLTC joined the program in May 2018, and since then, students have completed nearly 200 different modules, which are instructional guides used for teaching and learning step-by-step procedures.
When it comes to learning the ropes of automotive service work, Johnson said few schools have done it as well as the Literacy and Technology Center.
“There are some schools in the program that have only done 10 modules,” Johnson said. “The students here [at LPLTC] are going above and beyond. They’re taking the same courses that somebody off the street that just got hired at a dealership would have to take, and they’re doing an exceptional job.”
The Ford representatives passed out water bottles and handbags with the car company’s emblem as well as some other exciting news — Robinson Brothers will soon donate a late Ford model to the center for students to work on, as well as a professional scan tool.
“Basically, anything you can do in a dealership in terms of module programming and advanced diagnostics, they can do it right here,” Evans said.
For Deville, who worked as a service technician for Chrysler for 20 years, the gift will pay great dividends for his 40-plus students.
“Nobody has the technology like the manufacturer,” Deville said. “[The scan tool] will allow us to do a lot more than you can with the basic scan tool. [The students] will be able to learn a lot from it.”
In the LPLTC automotive service course, students develop skills and knowledge to become a qualified auto technician, develop problem solving skills through automotive diagnostic testing, and develop management and entrepreneurial skills. Instruction areas in the two-year program cover brakes, electrical, steering and suspension, and engine performance.
The class prepares students for the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification exam, Deville said. Once a student passes the exam, they must complete two years of work experience in their area to be fully certified. Students are also offered Safety and Pollution Prevention (S/P2) training, which is industry recognized.
Additionally, students who complete one or two years of the course may go directly to work in entry-level positions at automotive dealerships, service centers, and parts stores. To LPLTC Director Kim Albin, it gives them “a leg-up on such a high-demand field.”
“We believe that we prepare them for real-world work,” Albin said. “We make sure they get the skills and professionalism they need, but also the knowledge and content they need to better themselves.
“At the end of the day, if they better themselves, they better the community.”
