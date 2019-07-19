Registration is open for the Second Annual “A Round Fore Kids” charity golf tournament.
The event, organized by the No Worries Just Birdies non-profit organization, is scheduled for Monday, July 22, at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs. All proceeds from the tournament will go toward the REACH program at Live Oak Junior High and the refurbishment of its greenhouse.
Registration for the tournament begins at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. A shotgun start is slated for noon. The golf tournament will operate as a four-person scramble, but there will be other contests as well, including a hole-in-one contest and a putting contest.
The cost per four-person team is $500. There are also sponsorship packages available for any interested businesses. No Worries Just Birdies is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and 100 percent of sponsorships/entry fees are tax deductible.
No Worries Just Birdies was started by avid golfer Sophia Macias, an 11-year-old rising seventh grader at The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge. She is a former student of Live Oak Middle.
In the last year, Macias’ non-profit has funded a special needs swing and playground equipment at South Walker Elementary as well as an air conditioning unit at Live Oak Middle.
For more information, to register, or to become a sponsor, contact James Macias at (225) 400-1866.
(0) comments
