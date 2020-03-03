DENHAM SPRINGS -- At one street corner, you might find a World War II-era truck bearing a load of much-needed supplies.
At another, you might see a grenade launcher aimed at the sky.
At a third, you might spot a group of Axis soldiers sitting around a campfire.
At another, you might catch an Allied soldier taking a drag of his Lucky Strike cigarette.
Soon, all of this history — and more — will come alive.
Relive WWII Weekend, an immersive living history event that gives people a glimpse of life during World War II, will be held April 3-4 in and around Old City Hall in Denham Springs, organizers recently announced.
It is being sponsored by the Spotlight Theatre Players, a local non-profit organization that will donate a portion of the event’s proceeds to veterans.
The free event draws reenactors from across the south, who bring WWII vintage tents, equipment, jeeps, firearms, and many more time-period items to display. Full military Axis and Allied encampments will show what life was like for a soldier in the theater of combat during the most destructive war the world has ever seen.
Relive WWII Weekend will feature battle reenactments, firing demonstrations, military and antique vehicle displays, museum exhibits, and a hands-on area to provide an educational and interactive learning experience.
During the last Relive WWII Weekend held in 2018, people witnessed a 15-minute reenactment of Operation Dragoon, the Allied invasion of southern France in August 1944, in front of Old City Hall.
There will also be entertainment will be provided by the Spotlight Theater Players, which will perform a patriotic tribute show similar to what troops would have experienced during the war. Various Spotlight actors and actresses will portray the stars and starlets from the era, and the King Creole Orchestra will play the sounds of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, and Harry James.
Relive WWII Weekend began in 2013 under Robert and Charlotte Reynolds, two World War II reenactors from Denham Springs. They held the event at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker for four years before relocating it to the downtown Denham Springs area in 2018, an idea Robert said he got from the “Remembering WWII” event in Linden, Tennessee.
Although free of charge to the public, the event is a fundraiser for the local veterans homes in Jackson and Reserve. The money raised comes from advertising, sponsorships, and donations from the event’s attendees.
For more information, visit www.reliveww2.org or the “Relive World War 2 Reenactment Weekend” page on Facebook.
