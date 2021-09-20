DENHAM SPRINGS -- It wasn’t unusual for Remy Hidalgo to randomly ask his friends for a ride to one of his favorite fast food joints.
So when Gabby Wall received a call from him one Saturday morning last September to see if she’d bring him to Chick-fil-a, she didn’t think anything of it.
That is, until he walked outside.
When Wall pulled into the driveway, her friend strutted outside to meet her, a wide grin across his face as he wore an outfit that looked like it came from the bottom of the hamper: Yellow football shorts. A grayish-navy blue shirt. A pink sock on one foot. A white sock on the other.
A look of disbelief spread across Wall’s face as her mismatched friend got in her car.
“I looked at him and said, ‘Remy, are you really going out in public like this?’” Wall recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, because I don’t care what anyone has to say about me. I don’t care if my clothes match or not. I’m Remy.’
That answer has stuck with Wall ever since.
“I remember thinking, ‘Maybe we should all start thinking like that,’” she said.
That was the last time Wall ever saw her friend, whom she met in fifth grade at Eastside Elementary.
That was the last time they had a conversation, something they had done countless times on the phone, at school, or at each other’s house.
That was the last time she told him she loved him, something Remy always made a point of saying to those in his life.
Those who grew up with Remy have countless stories similar to Wall’s about their friend, the “gentle giant” who was always there to give advice, be a shoulder to cry on, or simply laugh with.
Wall was one of several people who spoke about Remy during a balloon release held on the one-year anniversary of his passing on Saturday, Sept. 18.
At 6-foot-5-inches tall and 290 pounds, they all said Remy was larger-than-life — a big person with an even bigger personality who was always trying to make others feel comfortable, though it never felt forced.
As Wall said, “It was Remy being Remy.”
“Remy was one of a kind,” she said. “No one will ever be able to compare to who Remy was.”
The balloon release was held at Yellow Jacket Stadium, where Remy spent many happy Friday nights as an offensive lineman for the Denham Springs High football team. People wore different Remy-themed T-shirts, including a new one his mother had made that had his football photo atop the word, “Legend.”
Remy’s mother Ashley Roberson has had a balloon release every month since her son’s passing last year, which came a few days after he suffered a heat stroke in football practice. Sometimes, several of Remy’s are able to attend the balloon releases. Other times, it’s just her releasing a balloon into the sky.
On the one-month anniversary last October, Roberson said the backyard was “full of kids” who came together to remember their late friend. But with so many cars in the neighborhood, a traffic jam ensued, followed by a “small wreck.”
“We had a wreck in the front yard when a kid tried pulling out,” Roberson recalled with a laugh.
Last December, Roberson hosted a “77 Christmas Party” for Remy’s friends. People arrived wearing red shirts with “77” on them, and they exchanged gifts and stayed up until midnight to release lanterns.
To this day, Remy’s friends regularly visit Roberson’s house to talk about their late friend.
“It’s our way of keeping his memory alive,” Roberson said.
A couple hundred people came together once again on Saturday for the “Remembering Remy” balloon release.
At the stadium’s entrance sat his truck — a 2007 Ford F-150 that he got for his 16th birthday. Remy often called his ride “Clifford,” a nod to the fictional dog whose coat of fur resembled his beloved maroon truck.
Roberson has made some modifications to the truck since his passing, even adding the phrase “77 Remy” to the back window and license plate. Roberson said she drives the truck around from time to time and that everybody in town “knows that truck.”
“His friends joke and say, ‘Remy is smiling right now because he knows he has the best truck in Denham,’” Roberson said.
After signing a framed portrait, people were given purple and gold balloons imprinted with short phrases, such as “Remy - We love you to heaven and back.” Kelsea Rebstock, a former teammate of Remy’s on the powerlifting squad, was one of several who passed out the balloons.
During an interview with The News, Rebstock recalled Remy’s “big and welcoming personality,” adding that it was hard walking in the weight room last year and “Remy not being there and yelling at me.”
She continues to carry Remy with her wherever she goes — quite literally. She has a tattoo in honor of her late friend on her left bicep, one of many people who have received Remy-inspired tattoos over the last year, including his mother.
“Remy just had one of those personalities that you wish you had,” Rebstock said. “Remy was nice to everybody all the time and I envy him for that because that’s hard. And I take ways that he would treat people and put them into my life and try to treat people how Remy would treat people and try to be more like him.”
After everyone gathered at the 50-yard line, several people regaled those in attendance with stories about Remy. Some laughed, some cried, and some questioned why he was taken so soon and so suddenly, but all fondly remembered the “gentle giant.”
They released hundreds of balloons after about 30 minutes of speaking, with many of Remy's embracing one another as they watched the balloons float away.
Roberson took to Facebook late Saturday night to thank everyone who came for being a part of the moment.
“Thank you to everyone that came out to honor Remy and his memory tonight,” she wrote.
