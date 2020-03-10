LIVINGSTON -- Officer Levi is reporting for duty.
His personal mission: To save the lives of those who save others.
He’s well on his way.
Levi Russell, a 6-year-old student at South Live Oak Elementary, presented three bulletproof vests to Livingston Parish school resource officers (SROs) during the School Board’s meeting on Thursday, March 5.
Affectionately known as “Officer Levi,” Russell and his grandmother, Rosie, presented the Angel Armor vests to SROs Chad Dupuy, Robbie Ellis, and Angel Cruz, all of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. These particular vests are lighter with improved technology.
In the last three years, the oldest son of Megan Russell and Matthew Musser of Watson has made headlines for his fundraising efforts to purchase bulletproof vests for local law enforcement. He’s been featured in newspapers, on local news stations, and was even mentioned on national television during Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.”
Levi learned at a young age about the dangerous work of law enforcement officers following the shooting of six officers outside a Baton Rouge convenience store in the summer of 2016. After the ambush, he and his grandmother brought baked goods to a police officer who lived down the street.
Before then, Levi had always dreamed of being a firefighter, but that changed after the officer who lived down the road took the patch off of his vest and gave it to Levi.
“He wanted to be a police officer right after that,” his grandfather, Brett Overton, said during an interview with The News last August. “He just wants to help his community.”
Levi and his grandparents make regular visits to the bank to drop off money he has collected for bulletproof vests. They take pictures of every deposit and post them on “Officer Levi’s Adventures” Facebook page, which is full of photos of Levi with his friends in blue.
With much help from his grandparents, Levi has provided eight Angel Armor vests — priced at around $1,600 each — in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.
“His love and support for his heroes is 24/7,” Rosie said. “This has been his mission for a long time.”
During the School Board meeting, Russell was dressed in his typical after-school attire: a police uniform, a police hat, and his beloved utility belt. He was also wearing the custom-made Angel Armor vest he received last summer from Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF), a non-profit organization that raises money to buy protective gear for first responders.
Several LPSO deputies attended the presentation, including Sheriff Jason Ard, who made a joke about his youngest “deputy.”
“[Levi] told me earlier he was reporting for duty,” Ard joked.
Levi and his family had a lot of help in this latest endeavor.
Approximately nine schools — North Corbin Junior, North Corbin Elementary, Juban Parc Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Seventh Ward Elementary, Lewis Vincent Elementary, Levi Milton Elementary, Doyle Elementary, and Doyle High — raised $7,133.35 to purchase the vests, Rosie Russell said.
“This was truly a team effort,” she said after listing the total amounts raised by each school.
Three vests were presented to the SROs, along with a St. Michael’s prayer card and coin Levi wanted the deputies to keep in their vests.
“He truly believes this is extra protection for you and it’ll keep y’all safe,” Rosie said.
Additionally, Levi presented a check worth $3,198.96 to Angel Armor for the purchase of two more bulletproof vests for SROs Burley McCarter and Gene Williams.
Following the presentation, Superintendent Joe Murphy presented “the youngest officer in Livingston Parish” with a certificate of appreciation.
“On behalf of Livingston Parish Public Schools system and School Board, we would like to present you with a certificate of appreciation for your efforts for our very own SROs,” Murphy said. “It is granted to ‘Officer Levi Russell.’”
