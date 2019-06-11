DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Republican Women presented its annual scholarship award of $1,000 to Peyton Watson, of Denham Springs High, during its meeting on June 5.
The scholarship goes to a graduating Livingston Parish female high school student who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college and study political science, pre-law, and/or government-related areas.
To be eligible, applicants must complete their high school academic requirements with at least a 2.5 GPA, have an ACT score of 20 or SAT score of 920, and be active in their high schools and communities.
After applications were submitted, finalists were chosen for a sit-down interview with the LPRW executive committee. The point of the interview was to identify the student that best meets qualifications based on “academics, career choice, community service and political awareness.”
Peyton, the daughter of Thomas and Lee Ann Watson, plans to attend LSU. She was presented the scholarship by Linda Ottesen and Julie Robinson of the Republican Women.
