The Livingston Parish Republican Women presented its annual scholarship award of $1,000 to Ella Otken, of Denham Springs High, during its meeting on Wednesday, July 1.
The scholarship goes to a graduating Livingston Parish female high school student who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college.
To be eligible, applicants must complete their high school academic requirements with at least a 2.5 GPA, have an ACT score of 20 or SAT score of 920, and be active in their high schools and communities.
Ella is a distinguished honors graduate from Denham Springs High, where she served as president of DSHS Key Club and Future Business Leaders of America. She was also active in other school organizations, including Leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Jackets Against Destructive Decisions.
Additionally, Ella was the Louisiana VFW Voice of Democracy winner — the first-ever state winner from Livingston Parish — and one of three nationwide recipients of the Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award.
Her other community involvement and volunteer activities include interning for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Ochsner’s Cancer Center, Mighty Moms, Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions, and Blue Star Moms.
Ella is currently attending LSU as a Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors student.
