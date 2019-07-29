WATSON -- Freshly-waxed cars, trucks, and motorcycles revved their engines onto Live Oak High’s campus last weekend for one of the school’s biggest annual fundraisers.
The Fourth Annual Rev It Up For REACH car show was held on Saturday, July 27, drawing hundreds of car lovers to campus to raise money for the school’s Respect Everyone and Create Harmony (REACH) Club, a social network of students with and without special needs.
Sleek and outfitted muscle cars, motorcycles, modified trucks, and antiques rolled onto the Live Oak High campus to be judged in a variety of different categories. More than 125 vehicles registered for this year’s car show, which REACH Club sponsor Jessica Bonura said was the most they’ve ever had.
The majority of the car owners belonged to a pair of local car clubs: Southern Muscle American Car & Truck Club and C/10 Club Louisiana. Several vendors also donated door prizes to the fundraiser, while a dedicated group of volunteers — including several high school students — donated their time to run the festivities.
“All these men and women are amazing, consistent supporters of what we do,” Bonura said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
All the money raised goes toward the REACH Club’s mission, which is “to break down barriers and build lifelong friendships among individuals with and without disabilities,” according to its website.
Those friendships now take place on campus at school assemblies, sporting events, lunch and recess, as well as off campus at slumber parties, the movies, and restaurants, among other activities. The club also hosts a Halloween party every year and will donated money toward the families of REACH Club members in need.
Beginning more than seven years ago under former students Kristen Chambers and Trevor Darnell, the REACH Club has expanded to other Livingston Parish campuses, Bonura said. In the last two years, similar clubs have been formed at South Live Oak Elementary, Live Oak Middle, Live Oak Junior High, and Denham Springs High.
For rising junior Laura Johnson, her hope is that REACH Club can reach even more.
Johnson spent most of Saturday afternoon on the dunking booth donated by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was dunked in the water more times than she could count.
But when it comes to REACH Club — where she met one of her best friends, a special needs student — Johnson said she'll do anything.
“REACH is my favorite thing about high school by far,” Johnson said. “I know sometimes people get uncomfortable around people who are different — I used to — but if you give them a chance, you’ll never regret it.
“If it wasn’t for REACH, I’d probably be homeschooled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.