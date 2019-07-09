DENHAM SPRINGS -- As Richard Lockhart said, “If you live, you’ll get old, and you’ll experience a lot.”
This group of men has certainly experienced — and learned — plenty.
Lockhart was one of seven men, all over the age of 70, who were recently recognized during a special Father’s Day ceremony at Roberts United Methodist Church in Denham Springs in June.
Fred Banks, Morris Jordan, Lockhart, Lawrence Jordan, Arthur Perkins, Landry Robinson, and Lucious Bates, all members of Roberts UMC, were singled out for their contributions to the church and community at large during a ceremony held in the sanctuary.
“These men can give you plenty of experiences to learn from,” said Betty Watson, one of the United Methodist Women who organized the event.
During the ceremony, the honorees were called to the front of the sanctuary and asked to share some insight from their lives.
They had plenty to share.
“Often times you’re going through something you think you can’t go through, but you go to an older person and talk to them, and you’ll find out they’ve been through it, and the problem’s not as hard as you through it was,” Lawrence Jordan said. “Find you an older person who will sit down and talk to you and explain things to you.”
Banks talked about his own father during his speech, recalling how “my dad taught me to get into church from a very young age.”
“My dad thought it was important to go to Sunday school every week,” Banks said. “But he also taught me work ethic, to help people, support your church. I support my church and I love my church, and I’m always gonna do what God gives me the energy to do.”
Some of the honorees kept their speeches much shorter.
“I guess I’m getting old now,” Robinson said, drawing many laughs from those in the sanctuary.
After the honorees spoke, their families joined them at the front and spoke after what each has done for them. Following the ceremony, everyone entered the cafeteria to enjoy a plate lunch prepared and served by the United Methodist Women.
