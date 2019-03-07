DENHAM SPRINGS -- On Ash Wednesday, a local church offered “ashes to go.”
The sun was shining with hardly a cloud in the sky when members of Roberts United Methodist Church in Denham Springs gathered to provide drive-thru Ash Wednesday services to people who couldn’t make it to church.
The drive-thru service was held in the old Albertson’s parking lot on Florida Boulevard and was open to people of all faiths, said Rev. Eunice Chigumira, lead pastor at Roberts UMC. The activity served a dual-purpose — to provide people a more accessible way to celebrate Ash Wednesday and to make people aware that the Lenten period had begun.
“Even if people don’t stop here, they’ve driven by and read the signs that say it’s Ash Wednesday,” Chigumira said. “All we want is to make people aware that in our busy schedules, Lent is beginning today.”
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period that leads to Easter Sunday — which falls on April 21 this year — and represents Jesus’ 40 days and 40 nights in the wilderness. It is a time for Christians to partake in reflection, prayer and penance, Chigumira said.
Ash Wednesday is observed by Christians from many denominations, including Anglicans, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Old Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians, Roman Catholics, and Baptists.
Traditionally, churches mark the foreheads of worshippers with an ash cross on Ash Wednesday. As the ashes are applied, a priest will typically speak the words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Rev. Debra Keller, associate pastor at Roberts UMC, recited those words to many people who drove through the Albertson’s parking lot, adding an ash cross to their foreheads before pointing them toward the church’s volunteer group “The Methodist Men,” who provided bowls of jambalaya and white beans free of charge.
“This serves as a remembrance,” Keller said of Ash Wednesday. “We remember that we came from dust, and to dust we shall return. That’s what we’re doing today, and that’s what Ash Wednesday is all about — it gives us an opportunity to repent and draw closer to God and each other. That’s why we wanted to make it as mobile and accessible as possible.”
Though most associate the Lenten period with fasting from food and drawing closer to God, Chigumira said it can be more than that.
“Fasting is not always about food — it’s about finding those things that you know stand in the way of you having that wholesome connection, not only with God, but with your families and friends,” she said. “Life happens, but this Lenten season calls us to look at those things that may be separating us from God, and from one another.”
Added Keller: “It could be anything that means something to you — it doesn’t have to be food. It could be going to the movies, social media, going out, gambling, your time — anything that’s near and dear to you.”
The Lenten period ends on Easter Sunday, which will feature a festive evening service at Roberts UMC, Chigumira said. She added that the church will also have reflections periods and revival services every Wednesday at noon and 6:30 p.m.
Chigumira said Ash Wednesday and the Lenten period can apply to anyone wanting to “declutter” their lives, Christians and non-Christians alike.
“You don’t really have to be a Christian because relationships encompass everything, and they matter,” she said. “This period calls us to a time of reconnecting, and I believe it makes us whole when we are intentional about these sort of spiritual practices.
“It helps us to declutter from the inside, just like we would declutter our homes to make space and make room. This is our intentional spiritual journey to declutter from the inside out and reconnect with each other.”
