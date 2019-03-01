Calling all superheroes — the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish is asking for your help.

The mission: To provide new shoes to as many children in need as possible.

That’s what the Rotary Club will aim to do when it holds its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run at Train Station Park on Saturday, April 6.

Proceeds from the event and any donations will be used to purchase brand-new shoes for the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault, which provides shoes to children in the community whose families can’t afford them.

The 3.1-mile run will begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Ave. in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Check-in will start at 7 a.m. the morning of the race, with the race officially set to launch at 8 a.m. Following the race, runners will be treated to music, food, refreshments and sponsorship booths.

Registration for the 5K is $20 per person if paid by March 14 and $25 per person March 15 - April 6. Registration can be paid online by visiting www.RunSignUp.com and searching “Rotary Club Superhero 5K,” or it can be paid the day of the race.

Participants can also have their registration fee waived by providing a brand-new pair of closed-toe tennis shoes (with tags on). Shoes will be collected for boys and girls sizes 1-12, including half-sizes (1-10 for girls, and 1-12 for boys).

Following the race, awards will be given to the top three male and female participants of each age group, as well as the 5K’s fastest overall male and female runners.

And of course, runners are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, though it is not a requirement to participate.

For more information, visit the “Rotary Club of Livingston Parish” Facebook page. To register for the 5K, click here.