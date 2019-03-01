Leo Taylor, 5, splashes through a puddle beside his father, Blake, during the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish's First Annual Superhero 5K Fun Run in the Antique Village on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish's Second Annual Superhero 5K Fun Run will be held at Train Station Park on Saturday, April 6, beginning at 8 a.m.
That’s what the Rotary Club will aim to do when it holds its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run at Train Station Park on Saturday, April 6.
Proceeds from the event and any donations will be used to purchase brand-new shoes for the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault, which provides shoes to children in the community whose families can’t afford them.
Elementary school counselors from around Livingston Parish look through boxes of shoes from the Rotary School Board Shoe Donation at the Livingston Parish Public Schools office in Livingston on Friday, Dec. 14.
Rhonda Whitam (left), North Live Oak Elementary counselor, and Brandi Hodges, Live Oak Elementary counselor, discuss which shoes fit the needs for their students at the Livingston Parish Public Schools office during the Rotary School Board donation on Friday, Dec. 14.
The 3.1-mile run will begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Ave. in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Check-in will start at 7 a.m. the morning of the race, with the race officially set to launch at 8 a.m. Following the race, runners will be treated to music, food, refreshments and sponsorship booths.
Registration for the 5K is $20 per person if paid by March 14 and $25 per person March 15 - April 6. Registration can be paid online by visiting www.RunSignUp.com and searching “Rotary Club Superhero 5K,” or it can be paid the day of the race.
Participants can also have their registration fee waived by providing a brand-new pair of closed-toe tennis shoes (with tags on). Shoes will be collected for boys and girls sizes 1-12, including half-sizes (1-10 for girls, and 1-12 for boys).
Following the race, awards will be given to the top three male and female participants of each age group, as well as the 5K’s fastest overall male and female runners.
Judah Peoples, 7, sprints in front of his father, Lee (left), and his grandfather, Claude Younger, during the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish's Superhero 5K Run in the Antique Village on Saturday, April 7.
Amanda Blackburn (left) waves next to Jeannie Kilpatrick while the pair run the last straightway during the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish's Superhero 5K Run in the Antique Village on Saturday, April 7.
Rotary Club member Kay Landry hands Judah Peoples, 7, a medal for finishing second in the boys 1-4 division in the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish's Superhero 5K Run in the Antique Village on Saturday, April 7.
Drew Duckworth, 14, receives a metal for placing third overall and first in the boys' 1-14 division at the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish's Superhero 5K Run in the Antique Village on Saturday, April 7.
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish members pose for a picture after the race. They are, from left: Gary Lacbome; Market Tibbetts; Secretary Trey Sanders; Past-President Ivy Landry-Graham; Brandy Boudreaux; McHugh David (kneeling); Vice-President Andy Duckworth; Secretary Rebecca Neale-Jacob; Will Boudilache; and Past-President Kay Landry.
