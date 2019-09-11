WALKER -- Some people walked, and some people ran.
But they were all there for the same reason — to remember 9/11.
That’s what happened during the 9/11 Heroes Run and Ruck on Sunday, when nearly 80 people joined for a 5K at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
With the sun shining, people ran through the 3.2-mile track or walked with weighted backpacks strapped on their shoulders. Some of the runners wore patriotic attire, and a few had on T-shirts in honor of the first responders who risked their lives to save others when a series of coordinated terrorist attacks hit New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Justin King, owner of Slingin’ Iron CrossFit in Walker, organized the 5K, saying he hoped to remind younger generations of what happened on that unforgettable day 18 years ago.
“The point is we’re all here remembering 9/11 and the fallen police officers, firefighters and soldiers who died on that day and who have died since,” King said.
“These two here,” King said, pointing to his children, “weren’t around like me and you were on 9/11. We have to tell them about what happened so it’s never forgotten.”
During the 5K, people had the option of running freely or walking the path with a weighted “rucksack,” a common military term used for a troop’s backpack that contains his or her gear. Rucking has caught on in the fitness world, King said, and runners who chose to ruck were given a patch.
“It’s taking the camaraderie of the military world and bringing it to civilians,” King said. “Yeah, we have some weight on our backs, but we’re pushing through together, just like in the military world. We’re not alone — we’re together.”
King said “every penny” raised at the 5K will go toward the Travis Manion Foundation, named in honor of 1st Lt. Travis Manion of the U.S. Marines. Manion was killed while saving his wounded teammates during an ambush in Iraq in 2007, but his legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment.
‘If not me, then who?” King recounted.
