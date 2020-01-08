DENHAM SPRINGS -- Runners pounded the pavement for Pilot.
Runners of all ages made a trip down River Road for the Denham Springs Pilot Club’s Fourth Annual Pound the Pavement 5K and Fun Run.
Beginning at Kidz Korner Playland, approximately 170 runners — as young as 8 and as old as 76 — took off from under the Cajun Timing inflatable. From there, the runners went both ways on River Road before finishing back at the starting point.
The event began with the one-mile family run, which awarded medals to the fastest male and female runners ages 6 years and younger. The 5K run/walk started after the completion of the fun run, with awards going to the top three finishers in all age groups.
The 5K’s top male and overall finisher was Christian Mallet, a 20-year-old from Denham Springs. Sylvia White, a student at Live Oak High, was the top female finisher.
Proceeds from the 5K will go toward the Pilot Club, a service organization in the community for more than 50 years that works in several areas, including with special needs citizens, the elderly, and local students.
The Pilot Club partakes in various service projects, such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the Livingston Council on Aging, and visits to veterans at local nursing homes, among other activities. The club also assists in PAE Labs and life skills apartments for special needs students in Livingston Parish.
In addition, the Pilot Club has donated uniforms and equipment to the Challenger Recreation Program in Walker since 2013 as well as the seed money for the new Challenger Baseball Field. In February 2014, the group held its inaugural Traumatic Brain Injury weekend for adults with traumatic brain injuries.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Those interested in more information about the club or joining are welcome to attend.
