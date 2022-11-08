Pilot Club 5K 2021

Runners hit River Road Saturday, November 20, 2021 to participate in the Denham Springs Pilot Club's annual 'Pound the Pavement 5K.'

 McHugh David | The News

The Pilot Club of Denham Springs will hold its Annual Pound the Pavement 5K and One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Festivities will be held at Kids Korner Playland, which sits at the corner of River Road and Government Street in Denham Springs. The run will go down River Road on a new route from previous years.

