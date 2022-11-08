The Pilot Club of Denham Springs will hold its Annual Pound the Pavement 5K and One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Festivities will be held at Kids Korner Playland, which sits at the corner of River Road and Government Street in Denham Springs. The run will go down River Road on a new route from previous years.
The event begins at 8 a.m. with the one-mile family run. The 5K run/walk will begin after the completion of the fun run.
To register for the event in advance, visit www.runsignup.com, click “Find a Race,” and search “Pound the Pavement for Pilot.” There is a $25 entry fee per participant.
After the race, participants will have a chance to win door prizes, gift cards, gift baskets, and more. There will also be food.
Awards will be given three deep in all age groups, with an Overall Male and Female, Masters (50-59) and Grand Masters (60 & over) Male and Female. The age groups are as follows for 5K: 14 & Under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, and 40-49.
Fun Run awards will also be given to the top three runners ages 13 & under.
Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Pilot Club projects such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the elderly through the Livingston Council on Aging, Assess the Need, Veterans at local Nursing Homes, PAE Labs and life skills apartments for special needs students in Livingston Parish, and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, among other projects.
