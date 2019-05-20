A benefit for Rylee Gives Back, a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting special needs children, will be held at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar in Denham Springs from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, May 20.
People must present a flyer in order for 10 percent of their bill to go toward Rylee Gives Back, which the Roberts family of Holden created in 2018. All proceeds from the “Give Back Night” will go toward purchasing items for the organization’s Fall Festival for special needs children and their families in October.
Matt and Amber Roberts formed Rylee Gives Back in memory of their daughter, who passed away at 2 years old on March 14, 2018. Following her passing, the Roberts family started the non-profit organization to benefit other special needs children, like Rylee.
Since its formation, the organization has made weighted blankets for local autistic children, feeding tube kits for children, and receiving blankets for the local neonatal intensive care unit. Rylee Gives Back has also purchased and donated preemie/newborn onesies and socks to the local NICU.
The Roberts family held its first big charity event at Crazy Dave’s in Livingston, where crowds gathered for a cook-off, a silent auction, a live auction, a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale, and more.
On April 20, teams from Doyle and Holden competed in a charity baseball game that also benefitted Rylee Gives Back. During the game, both teams wore special uniforms made by Debbie Stilley of Covenant Creations, and proceeds went toward the organization.
Hunter Bordelon, Rylee’s older brother, played in that game for Holden, wearing a purple uniform with his sister’s name stretched across the front.
Matt and Amber described the response to their mission as “overwhelming,” especially taking into account all the help they’ve received along the way.
“It’s not necessarily overwhelming by the amount of people that need help, but by the people who are willing to help,” Amber said. “Livingston Parish has been phenomenal with their support.”
Amber and Matt said their hope is to encourage families in similar situations to “never give up.”
“Our biggest thing is the advocacy,” Amber said. “Don’t give up. Rylee had so many struggles, and if we didn’t fight for a lot, she wouldn’t have been able to get half of what she got. It’s all about the fight. Don’t give up.”
Walk-Ons is located at 27010 Crossing Circle in Denham Springs, in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
For more information, visit the “Rylee Gives Back” page on Facebook.
