DENHAM SPRINGS -- Sam’s Club in Denham Springs hosted a drug and alcohol awareness event on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Several organizations from Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas were on hand to offer information on how someone who struggles with substance abuse can get help. Volunteers were able to pass out hundreds of brochures from different organizations that offer help to those in need.
Local first responders attended the event, including the local fire department. Jambalaya plates were also sold to raise money for local sobriety homes.
During the event, recovering addicts talked about how they have been able to beat their addictions. Family members also spoke on behalf of family and friends who were unable to attend.
Ashley Brown, new store manager for Sam’s Club in Denham Springs, also spoke during the program and was the main reason the event was able to take place.
“With alcohol and drug addiction being so prevalent, it’s urgent that our community gets involved,” Brown said, “and we have got to show that our community is here to support anyone getting help. If we pull together we can make a difference.”
