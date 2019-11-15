DENHAM SPRINGS -- Sam’s Club in Denham Springs will be hosting a drug and alcohol awareness event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Several organizations from Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas will be on hand to offer information on how someone who struggles with substance abuse can get help.
Additionally, local first responders will attend the event, and the fire department will bring a firehouse for children. Jambalaya plates will also be sold to raise funds for local sobriety homes.
Kim Rogers, membership coordinator for Sam’s Club and one of the organizers of the event, said the goal of Saturday is to “show awareness about this and give people information to recover.”
“This opioid epidemic is affecting us all in some way,” Rogers said. “Please join us in supporting these groups.”
Sam’s Club is located at 201 Bass Pro Blvd. in Denham Springs.
