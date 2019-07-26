LIVINGSTON -- School is fast approaching, and that means the mad dash for supplies.
For some, it also means a chance to give to the community.
Satsuma Baptist Church will be giving away 200 backpacks on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 29880 South Satsuma Road in Livingston.
The backpacks will include school supplies, and the giveaway is open to all residents of Livingston Parish. Proof of residence is required, and the child for whom the backpack is intended must be present.
In addition to the giveaway, there will be food and activities for families including a waterslide, the fire department’s smoke trailer, and the Livingston Parish Library’s Bookmobile.
“We will be sharing our Father’s love in the community,” said Church Secretary Patsy Melancon. “This is the fifth year we’ve been doing this and it is a great event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.