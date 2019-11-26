Parades will soon march in Livingston Parish.
The parish will launch into a two-week period of parades in six different cities and towns, beginning Dec. 2 and ending Dec. 14.
Getting things rolling is the Town of Springfield’s Annual Christmas Parade, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
Line-up begins at 6 p.m. at the AmVet Hall, located near the intersection of Highways 42 and 43. The 1.3-mile parade route will head east on Hwy. 42 before going down Main Street and ending at Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
No horses, mules, or animal-drawn wagons are allowed, nor sirens — Christmas music only. Winners of the float contest will be announced at a reception following the parade at the fire department.
The City of Walker’s Annual Christmas Parade will be the next to hit the parish, starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Beginning at Walker High School, the procession will travel east on Burgess Avenue, turn right onto Walker South Road (La. 447), take another right onto Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190), and take a final right onto Palmetto Drive before returning to the high school. Line-up starts at 8 a.m.
People can enter the parade by filling out an entry form at www.walker.la.us and emailing it to lisa.frey@walker-la.gov. Those with questions about the parade can call (225) 665-4356. Santa Claus will be at Sidney Hutchinson Park at 5:30 p.m.
French Settlement’s Fourth Annual Light Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed the next day by the Town of Albany’s Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will begin and end at Albany High School. This will be the 37th year for the Albany Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade.
Two parades will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, the first being the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s “Christmas on the Bayou” parade at 2 p.m. The procession will start at the corner of Range Avenue and Yellow Jacket Boulevard before proceeding south past Florida Boulevard and ending at Veterans Boulevard.
This year’s grand marshal will be Denham Springs native and country singer Chase Tyler, who is being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Later that night, the Town of Livingston will hold its annual Christmas parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade will head out from Doyle Elementary School and travel south on Charlie Watts Road before turning left onto Will Hughes Road. After that, the procession will turn left onto Frost Road, turn right onto Florida Boulevard, then turn right and end on Circle Drive.
Those wanting to participate in the parade can fill out a form at Town Hall or email kmcoxe@townoflivingston.com. Lineup will be at Doyle Elementary at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.