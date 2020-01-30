LIVINGSTON -- They listen to students’ concerns about their academic, emotional, or social issues and help them plan goals to overcome them.
They work with students to reach their post-secondary goals, whether it be in college or in the workforce.
They mediate conflicts between students and teachers that may arise at any moment. Sometimes, they even help students get through issues at home.
School counselors do pretty much anything and everything on a daily basis for their students, who are as young as toddlers and as old as soon-to-be graduates.
Next week, they’ll be recognized for all the work that they do.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy will sign a proclamation declaring Feb. 3-7 as “National School Counseling Week” in the parish during a ceremony at the Central Office on Monday, Feb. 3.
Sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), National School Counseling Week aims to bring “public attention to the contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do,” according to a press release.
National School Counseling Week will highlight the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career following high schools.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program, Murphy said.
“[They] implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s proclamation will cite school counselors for a number of things they do, including for:
- Being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents
- Working in partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world
- Focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development
- Working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic, and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities. Many schools will be hosting special events and activities to call attention to the benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.
As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, Livingston Parish Public Schools will be honoring all school counselors, Murphy said. Parents or community members with specific questions about school counseling programs are encouraged to contact the school counselors at their local schools.
