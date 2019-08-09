Students, teachers, and administrators weren’t the only ones who returned to school on Friday.
School resource officers (SROs) from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also made their way back to campus, and they set aside a little bit of time for some back-to-school photo ops.
The Sheriff’s Office posted photos of all nine SROs in various poses, with each carrying a notepad and a lunchbox. The photos drew more than 570 shares and 1,200 likes in less than eight hours on the LPSO Facebook page.
School resource officers are handpicked by Sheriff Jason Ard and tasked with protecting 26,000 students in 44 schools. In addition to patrolling campuses during the school day, they also work at extracurricular activities and build relationships with their communities.
Here are the school resource officers from the Sheriff’s Office.
