LAFAYETTE -- Middle school Beta Clubs from Livingston Parish racked up five top-five finishes, including one first-place finish, during the Louisiana Junior Beta Club Convention held Feb. 3-5 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Four Livingston Parish schools accounted for the awards, which were given to the top five finishers in a plethora of categories that covered everything from science and social studies to poetry and photography to Spanish and woodworking.
Awards were given to individual Beta Club members and entire school clubs, with Livingston Parish schools accounting for one first-place award, one second-place award, one third-place award, and two fifth-place awards.
Maurepas led the Livingston Parish contingent with two awards, which included first-place honors in social studies (seventh grade) along with a fifth-place finish in the junior book battle. Other schools to be honored were French Settlement High, black and white photography, second place; Albany Middle, two-dimensional design junior, third place; and Holden High, science (sixth grade), fifth place.
Listed below are this year’s top finishers from Livingston Parish:
BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY JUNIOR (school)
2nd Place: French Settlement High School
BOOK BATTLE JUNIOR (school)
5th Place: Maurepas High School
SCIENCE 6TH GRADE (school)
5th Place: Holden High School
SOCIAL STUDIES 7TH GRADE (school)
1st Place: Maurepas High School
TWO DIMENSIONAL DESIGN JUNIOR (school)
3rd Place: Albany Middle School
