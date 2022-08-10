Livingston Parish students attended the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center’s “Mrs. Moore’s Science and Robotics All-Stars Camp” that ran July 11-15.
During the camp, students learned about the latest concepts in science through interactive, hands-on projects, including the building and competition of complex robots.
One camp session was held during the morning hours, from 9 a.m. to noon, while the second was held in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The camp is named after Miranda Moore, a chemistry and environmental science teacher at Denham Springs High School. Moore, who founded the event, organized the camp and led the science sessions.
Daniel Eiland, STEM instructor and sponsor of the Denham Venom robotics team, led the robotics sessions, which were open to students in grades 4-6. He described the camp as “a great way” for students to see “what exciting doors our STEM courses can open for them.”
“We know that the more kids ‘experience’ science, the less it becomes a class subject and the more it becomes a hobby and passion,” Eiland said.
Eiland said students had options to design their camp experience. They were given opportunities to explore different scientific disciplines with hand-on projects in biology, chemistry, physics, environmental science, and space.
Students could also dedicate time specifically to building and competing with the same robots that high school students use at the STEM Center. The campers worked with metal, gears, wheels, bolts, and remote-control management of the features.
“We want students and their parents to have a good idea of what we offer, so when they enter high school, they can plan out their class schedules in a way that allows them dive into STEM learning right away,” said STEM & Robotic Center Director Michael Simmons.
“And any time we can introduce science concepts to students through practical applications, it just makes those concepts real, easier to understand and more exciting to explore.”
Simmons said more information about the center’s activities can be found at www.dsstem.org.
