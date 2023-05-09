Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology recognized students for outstanding academic performance at the college’s honors convocation held May 1.
Awards were presented to the following students (by residence):
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 7:52 am
Ascension Parish
Dylan Gilbert, of Prairieville, Outstanding Senior Award in Physics
Garrett Leeper of Gonzales, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Occupational Safety, Health and Environment
East Baton Rouge Parish
Mae Delamar of Baton Rouge, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Mathematics
Jefferson Parish
Colin Tregre of Metairie, Outstanding Senior Award in Industrial Technology (Bachelor Degree)
Livingston Parish
Alyssa Blount of Holden, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Mathematics
Hannah Heinz of Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Chemistry
Caleb Martin of Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Information Technology
Grant Meadows of Maurepas, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Chemistry
St. Tammany Parish
Louis Hardouin of Slidell, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences
Stephen Leblanc of Folsom, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Industrial Technology (Associate Degree)
Kameron Newman of Covington, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology
Kyle Tran of Slidell, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Computer Science
Tangipahoa Parish
Jourdan Olmstead of Ponchatoula, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences
Washington Parish
Trentyn Barber of Franklinton, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences
