Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Monday, June 29.
The ceremony, held on the football field at Walker High, saw approximately 83 seniors receive their hard-earned diplomas on a bright, sunny evening. Friends and family watched from the stands, while thousands of other well-wishers tuned in via a Facebook live stream.
Along with remarks from Principal Spencer Harris and Assistant Principals John Chewning and Brogan Fairchild, the ceremony included comments from graduates William Pankey, Brielle Lee, and Mason Sibley.
Listed below are the names of all Springfield High graduates this year.
Springfield High Class of 2020
Michael Lawrence Adams
Blake Joseph Arceneaux
Caleb La Van Armstrong
Tylan Armstrong
Triston D’Sean Ashton
Hayley Nicole Austin
Madison Paige Benton
Samuel Benton
Noah Thomas Bonura
Alexandra Tanyja Brown
Kloe Renai Chatellier
Charis Yvonne Coon
Rebekah Caroline Currie
Bayley Melissa Degenhardt
Gage Joseph DeLacerda
Benjamin Jack Delozier
Carlos Yarib Diaz-Martinez
Bryden Andre’ Dowers
Donald Anthony Dufrene
Jonah Christian Edwards
Chelsea Denae Edwards-Riojas
Dylan Alton Fontenot
Trevor John Freeman
McKenzie Kate Gainey
Hailey Marie Harden
Hamilton Wayne Haverkamp
Collin Wayne Hayden
Grant Michael Hayden
Charlie Evan Hemphill
Dylan Joseph Hill
Alyssa Marie Holden
Hunter Macade Hue
Laura Maria Ishee
Tykelon Ravon Jackson
Kaleigh Ann Johnson
Luke Christian Johnson
Sierra-Jade Marie Joiner
Christian James Jones
Zakiya Jaunquelle Jones
Jamiracle Rakial Joseph
Jessica Rose Kemp
Hannah Kaylene Kuykendall
Alexis Michelle Landry
Davie Lauren Lacy Latil
Brielle Grace Lee
Emillee Olivia Carolyn Leinweber
Tabitha Lynlee Lobell
Dylan Michael Marionneaux
Erin Renee martin
Lori Michelle Martin
Devin Carl McKnight
Leo Moore
Isaiah Netter
William Thomas Pankey
Hailey Grace Penton
Matthew Roy Pierre
Nilan Ja’Sean Pinestraw
Mackenzie Michele Porter
Maria Eleanor Rushing
Dominick Michael Savoie
Gary Vincent Savoie
James Russell Schroeder
Ryan August Serpas
Mason Alexander Sibley
Blair Elise Simon
Colton James Singleton
Tristan Wade Smith
Anna Nichole Spinks
Macie Lynn St. Amant
Macie Samantha Stafford
Autumn Grace Stewart
Fisher Allen Stoetzner
Starlin Briannae Stoetzner
Brayden Young Threeton
Leighann Hope Tucker
Austyn Dewayne Wallace
Travon Dunte Washington
Rachel Elizabeth Wheat
Brandon Kelly Williams
Kieara Iyana Williams
