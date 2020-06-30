Springfield High Class of 2020
A graduation ceremony celebrating the Springfield High School Class of 2020 was held on Monday, June 29, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Monday, June 29.

The ceremony, held on the football field at Walker High, saw approximately 83 seniors receive their hard-earned diplomas on a bright, sunny evening. Friends and family watched from the stands, while thousands of other well-wishers tuned in via a Facebook live stream.

Along with remarks from Principal Spencer Harris and Assistant Principals John Chewning and Brogan Fairchild, the ceremony included comments from graduates William Pankey, Brielle Lee, and Mason Sibley.

Listed below are the names of all Springfield High graduates this year.

Michael Lawrence Adams

Blake Joseph Arceneaux

Caleb La Van Armstrong

Tylan Armstrong

Triston D’Sean Ashton

Hayley Nicole Austin

Madison Paige Benton

Samuel Benton

Noah Thomas Bonura

Alexandra Tanyja Brown

Kloe Renai Chatellier

Charis Yvonne Coon

Rebekah Caroline Currie

Bayley Melissa Degenhardt

Gage Joseph DeLacerda

Benjamin Jack Delozier

Carlos Yarib Diaz-Martinez

Bryden Andre’ Dowers

Donald Anthony Dufrene

Jonah Christian Edwards

Chelsea Denae Edwards-Riojas

Dylan Alton Fontenot

Trevor John Freeman

McKenzie Kate Gainey

Hailey Marie Harden

Hamilton Wayne Haverkamp

Collin Wayne Hayden

Grant Michael Hayden

Charlie Evan Hemphill

Dylan Joseph Hill

Alyssa Marie Holden

Hunter Macade Hue

Laura Maria Ishee

Tykelon Ravon Jackson

Kaleigh Ann Johnson

Luke Christian Johnson

Sierra-Jade Marie Joiner

Christian James Jones

Zakiya Jaunquelle Jones

Jamiracle Rakial Joseph

Jessica Rose Kemp

Hannah Kaylene Kuykendall

Alexis Michelle Landry

Davie Lauren Lacy Latil

Brielle Grace Lee

Emillee Olivia Carolyn Leinweber

Tabitha Lynlee Lobell

Dylan Michael Marionneaux

Erin Renee martin

Lori Michelle Martin

Devin Carl McKnight

Leo Moore

Isaiah Netter

William Thomas Pankey

Hailey Grace Penton

Matthew Roy Pierre

Nilan Ja’Sean Pinestraw

Mackenzie Michele Porter

Maria Eleanor Rushing

Dominick Michael Savoie

Gary Vincent Savoie

James Russell Schroeder

Ryan August Serpas

Mason Alexander Sibley

Blair Elise Simon

Colton James Singleton

Tristan Wade Smith

Anna Nichole Spinks

Macie Lynn St. Amant

Macie Samantha Stafford

Autumn Grace Stewart

Fisher Allen Stoetzner

Starlin Briannae Stoetzner

Brayden Young Threeton

Leighann Hope Tucker

Austyn Dewayne Wallace

Travon Dunte Washington

Rachel Elizabeth Wheat

Brandon Kelly Williams

Kieara Iyana Williams

