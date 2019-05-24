DENHAM SPRINGS -- A group of seniors took a walk down memory lane.
Sixteen seniors, who came from high schools in Livingston Parish and Baton Rouge, returned to their old stomping grounds when they walked the halls to screaming children during a visit to their alma mater, Seventh Ward Elementary, on Thursday, May 16.
Arriving in their graduation caps and gowns, the seniors gathered in the Seventh Ward cafeteria and spent a few minutes perusing old scrapbooks and yearbooks, taking pictures with former teachers and principals, and filling out surveys listing some of their favorite memories while attending the Denham Springs elementary school.
After all the seniors were present, they then marched in single file through the halls of Seventh Ward, going through the library, the kindergarten hall, and the upper grade halls.
Elementary students cheered on the seniors as they walked by, with many waving handmade pom poms and signs that read "congratulations." Several teachers also pulled seniors aside for quick hugs as they strolled past.
Following the walk through campus, seniors and their parents gathered back in the cafeteria where they were treated to cupcakes and other sweets. They were then shown a slideshow of old pictures from their time at Seventh Ward Elementary.
Students who participated in the senior walk came from Denham Springs High, Live Oak High, Parkview Baptist and University High.
