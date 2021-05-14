DENHAM SPRINGS -- Two days before they walked across the stage, nearly two dozen seniors walked down memory lane.
Soon-to-be graduates returned to their old stomping grounds of the alma mater Seventh Ward Elementary, where they walked the halls to screaming children on Wednesday, May 12.
Arriving in their graduation caps and gowns, the seniors gathered in the Seventh Ward cafeteria and spent a few minutes perusing old scrapbooks and yearbooks, taking pictures with former teachers and principals, and recalling some of their favorite memories from the Denham Springs elementary school.
After all the seniors arrived, they then marched in single file through the halls of Seventh Ward, going through the library, the kindergarten hall, and the upper grade halls.
Elementary students cheered on the seniors as they walked by, with many waving handmade pom poms and signs. Students in one hall chanted, “We are proud of you,” as the seniors marched by.
During the walk through campus, several teachers also pulled seniors aside for quick hugs as they strolled past.
Following the walk, seniors and their parents gathered back in the cafeteria where they were treated to cupcakes and other sweets. They were then shown a slideshow of old pictures from their time at Seventh Ward Elementary.
