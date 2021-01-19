Seventh Ward Elementary’s Student Council was quite busy last holiday season.
Under sponsors Courtney Mury and Sherry Wentzel, the Student Council organized a school-wide sock drive and Christmas card project, collecting hundreds of each for people in Christmas 2020.
With the entire school participating, the Student Council collected 558 pairs of socks that would later be donated to a youth homeless shelter in Baton Rouge.
Additionally, the Student Council organized a “Flood the Mailbox Project” in which students wrote Christmas letters to senior citizens across Louisiana. With every student writing at least one letter — and some writing more — the school penned 337 letters.
“Our Student Council has been spreading joy to so many this holiday season,” the school said via social media.
