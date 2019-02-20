Seventh Ward Elementary School hosted a Candyland-themed STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Night on Feb. 11.
Students were able to explore the Livingston Parish STEAM Express, makerspace lab robots, and many other Candyland-inspired stations at this event.
The STEAM Express is a traveling makerspace classroom aimed at engaging students and communities throughout the parish in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
It is equipped with Wi-Fi, touch-screen monitors and laptops, dry erase boards, flexible seating, changing LED lights, and hands-on, interactive modules to help students learn a variety of subjects.
The Denham Springs High School Mu Alpha Theta Club volunteered to help set up and run stations with the Seventh Ward Elementary faculty and staff.
The night was a "sweet" time had by everyone who attended.
