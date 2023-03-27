Seventh Ward Elementary honors students for showing honesty

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s honesty winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Front row from left are Rocky Ready, Leon Polk, Reid Landry, Alayah Springer, Adeline Stevenson, and Noah Jones. Middle row from left are Caroline Young, Sofia Wallace, Liam Varnado, Leah Murray, Allison Anderson, Harper Gauthier, and Kamen Soileau. Back row from left are Van Moreau, Parker Leonard, Parker Devall, Caleb Johnson, and Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez.

 Photo submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional honesty in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Allison Anderson, Parker Devall, Harper Gauthier, Caleb Johnson, Noah Jones, Reid Landry, Parker Leonard, Van Moreau, Leah Murray, Leon Polk, Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez, Rocky Ready, Kamen Soileau, Alayah Springer, Adeline Stevenson, Liam Varnado, Sofia Wallace, and Caroline Young.

