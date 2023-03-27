Seventh Ward Elementary honors students for showing honesty

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional honesty in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Allison Anderson, Parker Devall, Harper Gauthier, Caleb Johnson, Noah Jones, Reid Landry, Parker Leonard, Van Moreau, Leah Murray, Leon Polk, Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez, Rocky Ready, Kamen Soileau, Alayah Springer, Adeline Stevenson, Liam Varnado, Sofia Wallace, and Caroline Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.