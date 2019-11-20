Seventh Ward responsibility
The following Seventh Ward Elementary students were selected by their homeroom teachers for showing exceptional responsibility in class. Pictured, front row from left, are Ryne Sweat, Savannah Keller, Kamen Soileau, Sofia Wallace, Hallie Weber, Jase Andrews, and Shyla Smith. Pictured, back row from left, are Alayna Howe, Hannah Thibodeaux, Cha-ney Sura, Augus Booth, Beau David, and Molly Honeycutt.

 Submitted by Laura Dunlap

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 13 students for showing exceptional responsibility.

The following students were chosen by their homeroom teachers for being responsible in class: Jase Andrews, Augus Booth, Beau David, Molly Honeycutt, Alayna Howe, Savannah Keller, Shyla Smith, Kamen Soileau, Cha-ney Sura, Ryne Sweat, Hannah Thibodeaux, Sofia Wallace, and Hallie Weber.

