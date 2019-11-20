Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 13 students for showing exceptional responsibility.
The following students were chosen by their homeroom teachers for being responsible in class: Jase Andrews, Augus Booth, Beau David, Molly Honeycutt, Alayna Howe, Savannah Keller, Shyla Smith, Kamen Soileau, Cha-ney Sura, Ryne Sweat, Hannah Thibodeaux, Sofia Wallace, and Hallie Weber.
