Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying cooperation

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s responsibility winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Cecilia Elliott, Robert Raymond, Gabrielle Presas, Carley Forbes, and Jayde Revish. Middle row, from left, are Nathan Garrison, Norah Estep, Lucius Hodges, Heather Rabb, Joseph Wallace, and Emma Holleman. Top row, from left, are Seth Fontenot, Ryan Kate Swilley, Nolan Sillivan, Clayton Busby, and Charlotte Wales.

 Graphic submitted by Leigh Potts

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 16 students for showing exceptional cooperation in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the cooperation they have displayed: Clayton Busby, Cecilia Elliott, Norah Estep, Seth Fontenot, Carley Forbes, Nathan Garrison, Lucius Hodges, Emma Holleman, Gabrielle Presas, Heather Rabb, Robert Raymond, Jayde Revish, Nolan Sillivan, Ryan Kate Swilley, Charlotte Wales, and Joseph Wallace.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.