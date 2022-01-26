Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying cooperation

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 16 students for showing exceptional cooperation in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the cooperation they have displayed: Clayton Busby, Cecilia Elliott, Norah Estep, Seth Fontenot, Carley Forbes, Nathan Garrison, Lucius Hodges, Emma Holleman, Gabrielle Presas, Heather Rabb, Robert Raymond, Jayde Revish, Nolan Sillivan, Ryan Kate Swilley, Charlotte Wales, and Joseph Wallace.
