Seventh Ward cooperation
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for showing exceptional cooperation in class at Seventh Ward Elementary. Pictured, front row from left, are Brooke Bass, Dean Estep, Remi Sweat, Luke Reda, and Cooper Morgan. Pictured, back row from left, are Sofia Ozuna, Carter Wickwire, Nalaya Garrison, Ryleigh Cook, Aniley Strahan, and Christian Urbona. Not pictured are Van Moreau, Gracie Rabb, and Kate Dispensire.

 Photo Submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 14 students for showing exceptional cooperation.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they displayed in class: Brooke Bass, Ryleigh Cook, Kate Dispensire, Dean Estep, Nalaya Garrison, Van Moreau, Cooper Morgan, Sofia Ozuna, Gracie Rabb, Luke Reda, Aniley Strahan, Remi Sweat, Christian Urbona, and Carter Wickwire.

