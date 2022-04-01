Seventh Ward Honesty winners

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s honesty winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, Blaze Lemon, Amelia Cavin, Davin Johnson, Cain Young, and Karley Champagne. Middle row, from left, Aubrey Wiggins, Charlie Valdetero, Rowen Wright, Reid Anderson, and Fay Willis. Top row, from left, are Tre Lee, Grady Smith, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Atlas Miller, Joshua Valentine, and Jaxson Aguirre.

 Submitted by Leigh Potts

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 16 students for showing exceptional honesty in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the cooperation they have displayed: Jaxson Aguirre, Reid Anderson, Amelia Cavin, Karley Champagne, Davin Johnson, Tre Lee, Blaze Lemon, Atlas Miller, Grady Smith, Charlie Valdetero, Joshua Valentine, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Aubrey Wiggins, Fay Willis, Rowen Wright, and Cain Young.

