Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 16 students for showing exceptional honesty in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the cooperation they have displayed: Jaxson Aguirre, Reid Anderson, Amelia Cavin, Karley Champagne, Davin Johnson, Tre Lee, Blaze Lemon, Atlas Miller, Grady Smith, Charlie Valdetero, Joshua Valentine, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Aubrey Wiggins, Fay Willis, Rowen Wright, and Cain Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.