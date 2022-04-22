Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying patience

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 16 students for showing exceptional patience in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the patience they have displayed: Karsen Babineaux, Wyatt Bossom, Riley Carson, Callie Fontenot, Abigail Graham, Mary Katherine Harrell, Mason Lang, Scarlett Melvin, Natalie Palacios, Santiago Portillo, Zuri Raven, Preslee Smith, Shyla Smith, Aniley Strahan, Adalyn Swanford, and Carrie Valentine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.