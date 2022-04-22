Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying patience

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s honesty winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Shyla Smith, Aniley Strahan, Karsen Babineaux, Riley Carson, and Abigail Graham. Middle row, from left, are Wyatt Bossom, Mason Lang, Callie Fontenot, Preslee Smith, Mary Katherine Harrell, and Carrie Valentine. Top row, from left, are Natalie Palacios, Santiago Portillo, Zuri Raven, Scarlett Melvin, and Adalyn Swanford.

 Graphic submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 16 students for showing exceptional patience in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the patience they have displayed: Karsen Babineaux, Wyatt Bossom, Riley Carson, Callie Fontenot, Abigail Graham, Mary Katherine Harrell, Mason Lang, Scarlett Melvin, Natalie Palacios, Santiago Portillo, Zuri Raven, Preslee Smith, Shyla Smith, Aniley Strahan, Adalyn Swanford, and Carrie Valentine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.