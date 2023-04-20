Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for displaying exceptional patience in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the patience they have shown: Abby Arceneaux, Riley Baker, Amelia Cavin, Antonio Escobar-Castellanos, Ronnie Graves, Emili Haser, Walter Hernandez-Orellana-Deras, Dauron Lindsay, Matthew Martin, Hazel McCrory, Michael McIntyre, Eleanor Mest, Noelle Powell, Adalyn Swanford, Charlotte Wales, Larkin Wales, Reid Wickwire, and Chase Williams.
