Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying respect

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional respect in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the respect they have displayed: Reid Anderson, Ella Bankston, Aaron Escobar-Castellanos, Brady Ferguson, Caroline Gomez-Palacios, Laila Jones, Mason Lang, Camden Levisee, Tiara Lindsay, Kace Milling, Jack O'Brien, Mateo Portillo, Gabrielle Presas, Robert Raymond, Maisie Roy, Nolan Sillivan, Remi Sweat, and Mia Whipple.
