Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying responsibility

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional responsibility in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the responsibility they have displayed: Kimber Barfield, Braleigh Broussard, Jack Broussard, Jordan Chase, Josie Digirolamo, Steven Duval, Norah Estep, Valerie Gomez-Palacios, Loki Hodges, Emma Holleman, Bryson Jenkins Bazille, Chloe Martin, Santiago Portillo, Aylin Ramirez-Rodriguez, Samara Salazar Ordonez, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Demond Walker, and Hallie Weber.
