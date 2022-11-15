Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for displaying responsibility

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s responsibility winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Front row from left are Norah Estep, Samara Salazar Ordonez, Valerie Gomez-Palacios, Kimber Barfield, Loki Hodges, Jordan Chase, and Santiago Portillo. Middle row from left are Chloe Martin, Jack Broussard, Bryson Jenkins Bazille, Aylin Ramirez-Rodriguez, Braleigh Broussard, and Hallie Weber. Back row from left are Steven Duval, Josie Digirolamo, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Demond Walker, and Emma Holleman.

 Photo submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional responsibility in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the responsibility they have displayed: Kimber Barfield, Braleigh Broussard, Jack Broussard, Jordan Chase, Josie Digirolamo, Steven Duval, Norah Estep, Valerie Gomez-Palacios, Loki Hodges, Emma Holleman, Bryson Jenkins Bazille, Chloe Martin, Santiago Portillo, Aylin Ramirez-Rodriguez, Samara Salazar Ordonez, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Demond Walker, and Hallie Weber.

