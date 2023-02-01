Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for excellent cooperation

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing excellent cooperation in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they have displayed: Elizabeth Anderson, Lydia Beason, Payton Bourgeois, Chance Elliott, Carter Fortier, Aniyah Franklin, Nalaya Garrison, Kaycee Henderson, Raylynn Lee, Logan Mistric, Liam Pardon, Heather Rabb, Eli Robertson, John Martin Smith, Collin Strawbridge, Collins Thornton, Bennett Vercher, and Bowen Vincent.
