Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for excellent cooperation

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s cooperation winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Front row from left are Logan Mistric, Bowen Vincent, Eli Robertson, John Martin Smith, and Collins Thornton. Middle row from left are Carter Fortier, Bennett Vercher, Chance Elliott, Lydia Beason, and Elizabeth Anderson. Back row from left are Liam Pardon, Kaycee Henderson, Nalaya Garrison, Collin Strawbridge, and Aniyah Franklin. Not pictured are Payton Bourgeois, Raylynn Lee, and Heather Rabb.

 Photo submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing excellent cooperation in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they have displayed: Elizabeth Anderson, Lydia Beason, Payton Bourgeois, Chance Elliott, Carter Fortier, Aniyah Franklin, Nalaya Garrison, Kaycee Henderson, Raylynn Lee, Logan Mistric, Liam Pardon, Heather Rabb, Eli Robertson, John Martin Smith, Collin Strawbridge, Collins Thornton, Bennett Vercher, and Bowen Vincent.

