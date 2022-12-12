Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for excellent manners

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s manners winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Front row from left are Drayton Gautreaux, Lincoln Scott, Hudson Casanova, Tanner Parent, Sarah Cruz-Garcia, Easton Crosby, and Jamie Hankenhof. Middle row from left are Nozomi McCain, Evelyn Sillivan, Kinsley Celestine, Lawson Varnado, Trinity King, and Luke Bankston. Back row from left are Aavyn Honore, Atlas Miller, and Caleb Strawbridge. Not pictured are Emmie Roy and Ross Anderson.

 Photo submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing excellent manners in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they have displayed: Ross Anderson, Luke Bankston, Hudson Casanova, Kinsley Celestine, Easton Crosby, Sarah Cruz-Garcia, Drayton Gautreaux, Jamie Hankenhof, Aavyn Honore, Trinity King, Nozomi McCain, Atlas Miller, Tanner Parent, Emmie Roy, Lincoln Scott, Evelyn Sillivan, Caleb Strawbridge, and Lawson Varnado.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.