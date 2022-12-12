Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for excellent manners

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing excellent manners in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they have displayed: Ross Anderson, Luke Bankston, Hudson Casanova, Kinsley Celestine, Easton Crosby, Sarah Cruz-Garcia, Drayton Gautreaux, Jamie Hankenhof, Aavyn Honore, Trinity King, Nozomi McCain, Atlas Miller, Tanner Parent, Emmie Roy, Lincoln Scott, Evelyn Sillivan, Caleb Strawbridge, and Lawson Varnado.
