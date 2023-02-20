Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional kindness in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Chloe Anderson, Kiersten Anderson, Carmen Casanova, Nadina Casanova, Falynn Decker, Evie Digirolamo, Nathan Garrison, Mary Katherine Harrell, Aydon McCain, Pearce McCrory, Scarlett Melvin, Sophia Morgan, Blaire Parent, Isabella Rivere, Zy’on Spears, Aniley Strahan, Ryley Switzer, and Piper Walters.
