Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes kindness winners

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s kindness winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Front row from left are Chloe Anderson, Mary Katherine Harrell, Pearce McCrory, Scarlett Melvin, Falynn Decker, and Sophia Morgan. Middle row from left are Blaire Parent, Evie Digirolamo, Ryley Switzer, Aydon McCain, Nathan Garrison, and Carmen Casanova. Back row from left are Nadina Casanova, Isabella Rivere, Zy'on Spears, Kiersten Anderson, and Aniley Strahan. Not pictured is Piper Walters.

 Photo submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary has recognized 18 students for showing exceptional kindness in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Chloe Anderson, Kiersten Anderson, Carmen Casanova, Nadina Casanova, Falynn Decker, Evie Digirolamo, Nathan Garrison, Mary Katherine Harrell, Aydon McCain, Pearce McCrory, Scarlett Melvin, Sophia Morgan, Blaire Parent, Isabella Rivere, Zy’on Spears, Aniley Strahan, Ryley Switzer, and Piper Walters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.