Seventh Ward manners
Buy Now

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for showing exceptional manners in class at Seventh Ward Elementary. Pictured, front row from left, are Natalie LeBlanc, Leah Deshautelle, Andrea Alvarez-Lopez, Chase Williams, and Aleigha Allen. Pictured, back row from left, are Kanon Kent, Parker Murphy, Jade Hisaw, John Levy, and Caleb Castleberry. Not pictured are Kaz McDade, Brantley Didier, Abigail Dew, and Mason Breaux.

 Photo Submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 14 students for showing exceptional manners.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they displayed in class: Aleigha Allen, Andrea Alvarez-Lopez, Mason Breaux, Caleb Castleberry, Leah Deshautelle, Abigail Dew, Brantley Didier, Jade Hisaw, Kanon Kent, Natalie LeBlanc, John Levy, Kaz McDade, Parker Murphy, and Chase Williams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.