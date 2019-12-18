Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 14 students for showing exceptional manners.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they displayed in class: Aleigha Allen, Andrea Alvarez-Lopez, Mason Breaux, Caleb Castleberry, Leah Deshautelle, Abigail Dew, Brantley Didier, Jade Hisaw, Kanon Kent, Natalie LeBlanc, John Levy, Kaz McDade, Parker Murphy, and Chase Williams.
