Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional kindness in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Jaxson Aguirre, Ross Anderson, Kate Clement, Gracie Desoto, Michael Mancuso, Sara McCarroll, Ava Miller, Heidi Murray, Isabella Roblin, Emmie Roy, Olli Kate Smith, Zara Stewart, Dalton Vaughn, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Piper Walters, Chase Williams, and Adam Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.