Seventh Ward kindness

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s kindness winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Ava Miller, Kate Clement, Dalton Vaughn, Gracie Desoto, and Sara McCarroll. Middle row, from left, are Chase Williams, Zara Stewart, Piper Walters, Jaxson Aguirre, Isabella Roblin, and Victoria Licona Velasquez. Top row, from left, are Adam Wilson, Heidi Murray, Emmie Roy, Ross Anderson, Olli Kate Smith, and Michael Mancuso.

 Photo Submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional kindness in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Jaxson Aguirre, Ross Anderson, Kate Clement, Gracie Desoto, Michael Mancuso, Sara McCarroll, Ava Miller, Heidi Murray, Isabella Roblin, Emmie Roy, Olli Kate Smith, Zara Stewart, Dalton Vaughn, Victoria Licona Velasquez, Piper Walters, Chase Williams, and Adam Wilson.

