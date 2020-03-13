Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 14 students for showing exceptional kindness.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the manners they displayed in class: Pre-K, Adam Wilson; kindergarten, Gunner Didier, Karys Attleson, and Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez; first grade, Zaden Mayeux and Tyson Sillivan; second grade, Gabrielle Presas and Caleb Dew; third grade, Hinslie Shealy and Lydia Dyer; fourth grade, Molly Marionneaux and Allie Lindsay; and fifth grade, Sadie Foster and Abigail Oncale.
